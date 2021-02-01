 

Hologic and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration to Advance Next Generation Digital Diagnostic Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that will feature the integration of Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) technologies with Hologic’s cutting-edge Genius Digital Diagnostics System to transform screening and accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer across the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005885/en/

Genius Digital Diagnostics is the first digital cytology platform to combine artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced digital imaging to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cancer cells in women. Now, Hologic is enhancing the deep learning component of the system with Google Cloud. The expectation is that the Genius Digital Diagnostics System will derive even more actionable insights from cytology slides for cytotechnologists and pathologists. Google Cloud also provides a secure and reliable cloud data architecture to further extend the system’s capabilities.

“Hologic has been at the forefront of cervical cancer screening for more than 30 years, and we are building on that legacy with this strategic collaboration,” said Kevin Thornal, President of Hologic’s Diagnostic Solutions Division. “Enhancing our use of AI with Google Cloud’s machine learning capabilities and cloud architecture is the next natural step in this journey forward.”

Hologic is conducting research to explore the meaningful differences working at the intersection of AI and ML can have within diagnostics, improving laboratory performance, healthcare provider decision-making, and ultimately patient care.

“Through this collaboration with Hologic, we are helping to evolve digital diagnostics by complementing their expertise in diagnostics and AI with our expertise in machine learning,” said Joe Miles, Managing Director of Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences. “We are further bringing to life our two organizations’ shared commitment to reimagining digital diagnostic capabilities for laboratories and healthcare providers across the globe, ultimately enabling them to better serve their patients.”

Genius Digital Diagnostics is CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe and is not available for sale in the United States.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic’s diagnostic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient. The actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances and patient in question. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Hologic, Genius and The Science of Sure are registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Source: Hologic, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hologic and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration to Advance Next Generation Digital Diagnostic Capabilities Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that will feature the integration of Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) technologies with Hologic’s cutting-edge Genius Digital Diagnostics System …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Hologic Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
08.01.21
Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021
08.01.21
Hologic Announces Preliminary Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
05.01.21
Hologic to Acquire Biotheranostics, Leader in Molecular Tests for Breast and Metastatic Cancers, for Approximately $230 Million
04.01.21
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 Million