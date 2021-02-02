 

Western New York Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health eValuator

Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced it has signed a contract with a 1,200-bed, Cerner EMR-based health system serving Western New York. The system will use eValuator’s cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity for their inpatient and outpatient services. The three-year contract was signed last week, before the end of Streamline’s fiscal year 2020.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We’re excited to partner with this customer to help optimize their coding accuracy prior to billing,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “As a major provider of care for Western New York, it’s crucial that they’re fully and accurately reimbursed for every patient encounter. And I’m pleased to see that even with cases of COVID-19 surging in many places throughout our country, eValuator is recognized as important new technology that providers need to help improve their financial performance.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

