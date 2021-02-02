 

Ingredion to Present at CAGNY 2021 Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) 2021 virtual conference on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT. Those interested in listening may access the webcast and presentation slides on the Company's website under "Events and Presentations."

A replay and presentation slides will be available on the Company website in the "Events and Presentations" section.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602




