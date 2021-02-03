 

Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Discusses COVID-19 Trial Data in Exclusive Interview

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ:TLSA/LSE:TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced an interview with Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO, is now available.

In the exclusive interview, Dr. Shailubhai discusses the positive effect of nasally administered Foralumab in COVID-19 mediated pulmonary and systemic inflammation and its potential related to newly identified COVID-19 variants in UK, South Africa, and Brazil. Dr. Shailubhai also comments on the nearly 2x improvement shown in CT scans of the lungs of patients treated with Foralumab as compared to those in the control group.

COVID-19 enters through the nasal and respiratory passage, accordingly the proprietary nasal formulation and nasal delivery of Foralumab to modulate immunity is expected to delay progression of the disease and to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 patients.

To watch Dr. Shailubhai’s interview now, click here.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder 		+44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Discusses COVID-19 Trial Data in Exclusive Interview NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ:TLSA/LSE:TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Tiziana Reports Positive Data from the Clinical Study of Nasal Administration with Foralumab, its proprietary fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in COVID-19 Patients in Brazil
27.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana Files Registration Statement on Form F-3 with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
20.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in a Fireside Chat at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET/8 pm GMT
20.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - AIM Delisting and Admission to the Standard Listing Segment of Main Market
13.01.21
Tiziana announces appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at Biotech Showcase Digital 2021