Five9 Releases New Workforce Optimization Integrations and Enhanced User Experience

The integrations will deliver an improved agent and supervisor user experience and provide supervisors with the tools they need to motivate and engage agents wherever they work, as well as get vital reporting and analytics that can help them ensure the overall quality of the customer experience. Agents will benefit from these new capabilities as they will now be able to more effectively manage their time and workload so that they can balance productivity and wellbeing.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a new set of features that more fully help customers realize the value of the Virtual Observer acquisition that Five9 made last year . The new features provide key integrations between Five9 Workforce Optimization (WFO) and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform.

“Businesses today are now, more than ever, implementing workforce management and performance tools to ensure quality and consistency with remote workforces,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “Customers implementing cloud-based Five9 Workforce Optimization identify opportunities, trends and areas of improvement through our interaction analytics, gamification, reports and helpful coaching tools to ensure exceptional CX. In fact, one customer shared that they would have needed at least seven times as many agents to do the same amount of work they are now able to accomplish by leveraging Five9 WFO.”

Five9 Workforce Optimization capabilities are fully integrated into the Five9 Agent and Supervisor Desktop applications to ensure easy access. With this, supervisors can:

Observe their entire team’s desktop activity and monitor voice calls in real time, with the ability to directly intervene if needed to help ensure call quality and optimize the customer experience;

View their team’s schedules and adherence, with the ability to manage time off, shift bidding, and swap requests leading to better utilization of team capacity and avoid burnout;

Review, edit and evaluate interactions, manage disputes, and view quality results and trends to manage key metrics including handle and hold time and ensure overall customer satisfaction.

Agents can also access Five9 WFO self-service features directly from Five9 Agent Desktop Plus enabling them to:

View schedules, adherence, evaluations, and call recordings, helping them manage their workload more effectively;

Submit time off, schedule change, and schedule bid requests;

Initiate evaluation disputes and receive feedback to help learning and engagement;

Receive notification of upcoming schedule events, request approvals, and voluntary time off offers to better manage personal wellbeing.

“Creating a single, engaging experience for agents and supervisors, whether they work remotely or in-house, is crucial for delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, Principal Analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “Five9 Workforce Optimization functionality has now become a natural extension of the agent and supervisor desktop - no longer a distinct application that must be accessed and operated separately.”

