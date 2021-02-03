 

Sodexo Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for 11th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:34  |  42   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, announced today it has been named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the 11th consecutive year. Within the Diversified Outsourced Services industry, Sodexo ranked first for global competitiveness, second for corporate responsibility and third, overall.

“Sodexo is honored to have to be named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Sarosh Mistry, Chair, Sodexo North America. “Sodexo continually strives to live out our definition of a ‘Quality of Life’ company – this is completely driven by the values we were founded on. The fact that we are continually recognized in this list of admired companies is both a testament to our teams in the field and our extreme focus on ensuring that how and why we get the job done is just as important as getting it done well.”

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. It began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com).

The February/March 2021 issue of FORTUNE is available newsstands on February 8.

 

 

About FORTUNE    

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, it reports and reveals the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com   

 

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. 

CONTACT: Madison Brennan
Sodexo
madison.brennan@sodexo.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for 11th Consecutive Year Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, announced today it has been named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the 11th …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Sodexo Adapts to Ever-Changing Workplace Needs with New Food Solutions
15.01.21
Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract - December 31, 2020
12.01.21
Sodexo: Ordinary Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of January 12, 2021
11.01.21
Centerplate Prepares Team-Inspired Menu Items for 2021 College Football Playoff Championship
08.01.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx vollendet starken Jahresauftakt
08.01.21
Sodexo: Q1 Fiscal 2021 revenues in line with guidance, H1 UOP margin assumption upgraded
05.01.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on December 31, 2020
05.01.21
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Extends for 10+ Years with Centerplate

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert