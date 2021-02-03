 

At Home Resumes Growth Strategy with Four New Locations in February

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it has resumed its growth strategy with three new home décor stores opening today in Nanuet, NY; Johnstown, CO; and Ocean Township, NJ. In addition, the company will open a new location in San Jose, CA later this month, growing its national footprint to 222 locations in 40 states by the end of February. The company plans to open 12 to 15 stores across the country this year.

At Home opens four new stores in February. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to continue toward our long-term potential of operating 600-plus stores in the U.S.,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and CEO of At Home. “Our business has never been stronger and there is enormous growth potential for At Home. With the success of the last three quarters, we continue to take significant market share and emerge as a major winner in the home décor space. Our business is resonating with customers across the country, and we are excited to bring new At Home stores from coast-to-coast.”

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

  • Nanuet, NY
    • 5101 Fashion Drive
    • Open Now
  • Johnstown, CO
    • 4900 Thompson Parkway
    • Open Now
  • Ocean Township, NJ
    • 2341 NJ-66
    • Open Now
  • San Jose, CA
    • 750 Newhall Drive
    • Opening Soon

At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks program.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 220 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

