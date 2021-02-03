 

DGAP-Adhoc Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.02.2021, 18:12  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year

03-Feb-2021 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, February 3, 2021

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 5.2 (2019: 9.8) million and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 14.1 (2019: 18.4) million, each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 154.6 (2019: EUR 167.4) million.

The aforementioned earnings-related financial figures are thus within the ranges forecast for the 2020 financial year as published on July 22, 2020 (normalised consolidated EBIT: EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million; normalised consolidated EBITDA: EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million; consolidated revenues: EUR 153.0 to 160.0 million).

In this context, the Executive Board today updated its previously unpublished forecast for the 2021 financial year as part of a validation of the previous corporate planning, which in terms of earnings-related financial figures partially lag behind the consensus estimate currently available based on corresponding analyst estimates from October to December 2020, reflecting current market expectations.

18:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BerentzenGruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
18:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021

18:36 Uhr
1.976
Berentzen Stammaktie
23.02.20
14
B. trifft B.