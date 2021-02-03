DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year 03-Feb-2021 / 18:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 5.2 (2019: 9.8) million and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 14.1 (2019: 18.4) million, each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 154.6 (2019: EUR 167.4) million.

The aforementioned earnings-related financial figures are thus within the ranges forecast for the 2020 financial year as published on July 22, 2020 (normalised consolidated EBIT: EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million; normalised consolidated EBITDA: EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million; consolidated revenues: EUR 153.0 to 160.0 million).

In this context, the Executive Board today updated its previously unpublished forecast for the 2021 financial year as part of a validation of the previous corporate planning, which in terms of earnings-related financial figures partially lag behind the consensus estimate currently available based on corresponding analyst estimates from October to December 2020, reflecting current market expectations.