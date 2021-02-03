 

Brixton Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 21:56  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (“Brixton” or the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) announces the grant of incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants for an aggregate amount of 3,500,000 (the “Options”). These Options are exercisable at $0.255 per share for a period of 10 years and are subject to provisions of the Company’s stock option plan as approved by its shareholders and the Annual General Meeting.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC with a combined total of 3600sqkm of mineral tenure, the past producing Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt brownfield projects in Ontario and the past producing advanced stage Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman and CEO
Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith, VP of Investor Relations
Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Brixton Metals Drills 375 oz/t (11,663 g/t) Silver, 0.7% Cobalt over 1.2m at its Langis Project, Ontario
27.01.21
Brixton Metals Summarizes 2020 Results and Outlines 2021 Plans
18.01.21
Brixton Metals Taps Porphyry at Camp Creek, Drilling 439m 0.34% CuEq, including 278m of 0.43% CuEq, including 105m of 0.60% CuEq with the bottom of the hole at 6.2m of 2.27% CuEq at its Thorn Project
08.01.21
Brixton Metals Drills 4m of 370 g/t Ag including 1m of 1080 g/t Ag (34 opt Ag) at its Langis Project, Ontario Canada

