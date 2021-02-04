 

Nanotech Security Corp. to Host 2021 First Quarter Investor Conference Call

Thursday February 11, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the Company will release financial results for its 2021 first quarter after the market closes on Thursday February 11, 2021. President and CEO Troy Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern the same day. All interested parties are invited to join this call:

Date &
Time: 		Thursday, February 11, 2021 - 5:00 P.M. Eastern
Dial-in
number: 		Toll Free (Canada and US):

Toll/International: 		1-800-319-4610

1-604-638-5340
Taped
replay: 		Toll free (Canada and US):

Toll/International:

Replay access code:

Replay start:

Replay expiry: 		1-800-319-6413

1-604-638-9010

6095

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 8:00 PM Eastern

Thursday, March 11, 2021, 11:59 PM Eastern
Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nanosecurity20210211.html

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations:
Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood
info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com
+1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies
of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 




