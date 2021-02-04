 

Hiab to supply Notterkran with 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for the Swiss Army

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 1:45 PM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to supply the Swiss Hiab dealer Notterkran 110 MULTILIFT hooklifts for application by the Swiss Army. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This order is for a new generation vehicle family of the Swiss Army, whereby the Swiss Army is planning to procure more hooklift vehicles in the near future.

The MULTILIFT ULT21Z.59+SC hooklifts with Container Handling Unit, which handle flatracks and 20ft ISO containers, will be installed on the vehicles by Notterkran and supplied to armasuisse, The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement.

“We are proud that armasuisse has chosen our MULTILIFT hooklifts for the new fleet of vehicles. This order shows a continuation of a long-term cooperation between Notterkran and Hiab working together to develop the right solution for the Swiss Army. Hiab Government Business Operation and their long experience of defence systems made it possible to tailor the equipment to meet all necessary operational requirements, defense standards and specifications, which have been meticulously tested by armasuisse,” says Frank van Dongen, Director, Government Business Operations, Hiab.


Further information:

Frank van Dongen, Director, Government Business Operations, Hiab, m: +31 651 282 454, frank.van.dongen@hiab.com

Jon Lopez, Senior Vice President, Demountables, Forestry Cranes and Waste & Recycling, Hiab, m: +46 706 008 067, jon.lopez@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 4,000 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare service, the award-winning HiVision crane operating system, or the HiConnect platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

