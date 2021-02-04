 

Fortinet Delivers SASE and Zero Trust Network Access Capabilities with Major Updates to its FortiOS Operating System

Over 300 New Features in FortiOS 7.0 Expand the Fortinet Security Fabric’s Ability to Deliver Consistent Security Across All Networks, Endpoints, and Clouds

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Most vendors are focused on a single slice of security, but the reality is it’s impossible to keep up with the complexity of today’s threat landscape with that approach. New innovations in FortiOS 7.0 continue Fortinet’s commitment to delivering a cybersecurity platform that expands across the entire digital attack surface to enable security that is broad, integrated, and automated to protect devices, data, and applications.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced version 7.0 of FortiOS, Fortinet’s flagship operating system. With over 300 new features, FortiOS 7.0 enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and Fortinet’s ability to deliver consistent security for all networks, endpoints, and clouds.

FortiOS Powers the Industry’s Highest-Performing Cybersecurity Platform
The explosion of network edges – across data center, WAN, LAN, LTE, off-net, compute, operational technology, CASB, SASE, internet, and most recently the home edge – has expanded and splintered the perimeter across the entire infrastructure. Security that can keep pace with changes to the network and today’s performance requirements while delivering holistic visibility, data, analysis, detection, and timely coordinated response against cyberattacks requires an integrated platform approach.

The Fortinet Security Fabric is the industry’s highest-performing cybersecurity platform, powered by FortiOS to enable consistent and flexible security across the entire attack surface. With more consumption models than any other vendor – physical, virtual, cloud, and as-a-Service, across the largest product portfolio – spanning network security and SD-WAN, switching and wireless access, network access control, authentication, public and private cloud security, endpoint security, and AI-driven advanced threat protection solutions – all built on a common operating system, Fortinet empowers organizations of any size to secure and simplify their IT infrastructure.

Disclaimer

