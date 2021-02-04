 

The American Express Gold Card Brings Back the Iconic Rose Gold Design & Launches a New Uber Cash Benefit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021   

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that its popular metal Rose Gold Card design is coming back as a color option for the U.S. Consumer American Express Gold Card. The news comes in conjunction with the launch of the $120 Uber Cash Benefit for Gold Card Members that also debuted this month.

The American Express Gold Card Brings Back the Iconic Rose Gold Design & Launches a New Uber Cash Benefit

The American Express Gold Card Brings Back the Iconic Rose Gold Design & Launches a New Uber Cash Benefit (Photo: Business Wire)

A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that 3 in 5 (59%) consumers would be interested in choosing their Card design when picking a Credit Card and furthermore, 39% of consumers said that the look and feel of a Card is important to them when choosing a Credit Card. The company saw an incredible response after the initial release of the limited-edition American Express Rose Gold Card design in 2018, and again when it was brought back for a limited-time in 2019. Now, American Express is permanently offering the Rose Gold metallic hue, giving new Card Members even more options as they find their ultimate dining Card.

“Our Rose Gold design quickly became a Card Member favorite when we introduced the limited-edition design a few years ago, so we knew we needed to bring it back as an option to choose from permanently,” said Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express. “In addition to the return of this special design, we are excited to now provide our Gold Card Members with even more value in dining with the new Uber Cash benefit.”

Building on the Gold Card’s existing dining rewards and benefits, American Express Gold Card Members now can receive up to $120 annually ($10/month) in Uber Cash. Once Gold Card Members add their Card to their Uber or Uber Eats account, they unlock this benefit and can apply it to their Rides with Uber or orders with Uber Eats in the U.S. Additionally, US Consumer American Express Gold, Green and Platinum Card Members continue to have access to an exclusive offer for up to 12 months of complimentary Eats Pass Membership when they enroll by December 31, 2021. Eats Pass is a monthly subscription through Uber Eats that offers unlimited $0 delivery fee and 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $15 and $0 Delivery Fee on eligible grocery deliveries over $30 in select U.S. markets - a value of up to $119 (typically $9.99/month).

