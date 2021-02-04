Latvijas Gāze, JSC attracts financing for next two seasons

As in May 2021 the existing overdraft agreement of the JSC Latvijas Gāze with OP Corporate Bank plc will expire, JSC Latvijas Gāze has concluded the new overdraft agreement to attract the financing for the purchase of natural gas for the next two natural gas injection seasons.

The JSC Latvijas Gāze highly appreciates the trust shown by all commercial banks that participated in the procurement procedure. After carefully reviewing all offers the JSC Latvijas Gāze has concluded overdraft agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc that provided the most competitive terms and conditions. The new credit line provides 30 million euros and expires on 31 May, 2023.

