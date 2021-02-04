 

Pluralsight Introduces Integration With Microsoft Viva

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced an integration of Pluralsight Skills with the newly announced Microsoft Viva. As part of this integration, Microsoft customers with an active Pluralsight Skills license can access Pluralsight’s on-demand course content directly from Microsoft Teams.

Powered by Microsoft 365 and experienced through Teams, Microsoft Viva’s Pluralsight integration is designed to provide easy access to Pluralsight’s library of technology courses authored by many of the world’s leading experts. Pluralsight Skills helps technology teams know more and develop the necessary skills to consistently deliver better value to the end customer. Learners on its platform can acquire today’s most valuable technology skills through high-quality learning experiences delivered by subject-matter experts. Real-time measurement and assessment of a learner’s performance on Pluralsight’s platform provides technology leaders with visibility into the capabilities of their teams and confidence their teams will deliver on critical objectives.

“Pluralsight values its relationship with Microsoft and we are thrilled to offer integration of our Skills platform with Microsoft Viva Learning experience. This integration will deliver more value to our joint customers as they look to accelerate their learning journeys, develop stronger technology skills, and embrace a culture of learning by enabling quick and easy access to our content as part of their daily workflow,” said Brandon Peay, EVP of Skills, Pluralsight.

“Creating a positive employee experience is increasingly a key focus of the C-suite, and a big part of that is fostering a culture of learning,” said Chuck Friedman, CVP, Employee Experience at Microsoft Corp. “With the launch of Microsoft Viva, we are bringing learning directly to workers, putting people and teams at the center. Integration with key partners will add robust content libraries and bring learning into employees’ flow of work.”

Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored on-demand courses, hands-on labs, and virtual instructor-led training on today’s most important technologies. Skills also includes tools to measure progress and align skill development with strategic business objectives.

For more information on how Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises around the globe deliver the fastest possible path to technology skills development, please visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

