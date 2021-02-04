 

Jeremy Hoff Assumes Chief Executive Role at Hooker Furnishings

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremy Hoff has become the fourth chief executive officer of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ-GS:HOFT) (“HFC”) in the company’s 97-year history. The position became effective February 1, 2021 upon the retirement of Paul B. Toms Jr. Toms succeeded Clyde Hooker Jr. in 2000, serving as CEO for 20 years.

HFC’s Board of Directors elected Hoff, 47, to succeed Toms, 66, in June of 2020. Toms remains as Chairman of the Board in a non-executive capacity. Hoff also will serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

HFC is one of the top five furniture resources in North America with 12 divisions operating distribution centers, upholstery manufacturing plants and multiple office locations in Virginia, North Carolina, California and Vietnam.

“The history and heritage of Hooker Furnishings was formed through the leadership of Clyde Hooker, Clyde Hooker Jr, and Paul Toms. Each one of these leaders built upon the success of their predecessor. My commitment is to do the same,” Hoff said.

The Hooker family of brands includes Hooker Casegoods and Hooker Upholstery, Bradington-Young, Sam Moore, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Accentrics Home, Prime Resources International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, HMidea, Shenandoah Furniture and H Contract.

“The past year has created challenges for our industry as well as unique opportunities. Hooker Furnishings is well positioned to take advantage of this environment, and I am energized to lead our team in meeting the evolving consumer and economic trends our industry has consistently faced,” Hoff said.

Prior to this appointment, Hoff served as President of several Hooker Legacy companies. Other positions in the furniture industry included President of Theodore Alexander and Senior Vice President with A.R.T. Furniture. He began his career with Austin, TX based Louis Shanks and spent several years as a sales representative as well.

Incorporated in 1924, Hooker Furnishings is one of the most respected furniture brands in the world. The company's 2016 acquisition of Home Meridian International (HMI) ranks Hooker as one of the top five sources for the U.S. furniture market. An importer of fashion-forward, quality residential wood and metal furniture and a manufacturer and importer of upholstered furniture, Hooker Furniture is based in Martinsville, Va. and operates 12 divisions with distribution centers, upholstery manufacturing plants and multiple office locations in North Carolina, Virginia, California and Vietnam.

