 

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 07:30  |  50   |   |   

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

5 February 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

The shareholders of eQ Plc are convened to the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 5.00 p.m. at eQ Group’s premises, at Aleksanterinkatu 19, Fifth floor, Helsinki.

*           *           *           *

In order to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus, eQ Plc shall adopt the following measures in connection with the Annual General Meeting:

  • eQ Plc’s shareholders can follow the AGM through a live webcast stream, and present questions before and during the AGM. A link to the live webcast stream and other AGM materials can be found from the company’s webpage: https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset. The shareholders who participate via the webcast stream will not be counted as attendees at the meeting and it is not possible for a shareholder to vote via the live webcast stream. Shareholder who wishes to join the live webcast stream, shall register for the live webcast stream no later than on 23 March 2021 at 4.00 p.m., by using registration form that can be found on the abovementioned eQ Plc’s webpage.         
  • All the presentations in the AGM will be published beforehand on eQ Plc’s webpage: https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset.
  • We also wish to remind that shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in eQ Plc, have informed that they will vote for the key matters on the AGM agenda. 
  • In order to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, there will be no food or drink serving at the AGM.
  • Taking into account the current development and impact of the coronavirus, we strongly encourage our shareholders to consider following eQ Plc’s AGM via the live webcast stream.

The aim of these precautionary measures is to minimise the risk of spreading the virus and to ensure the safety and well-being of eQ Plc’s shareholders, staff and other stakeholders.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of the Annual General Meeting eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 February 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Notice of the Annual General Meeting The shareholders of eQ Plc are convened to the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Wednesday 24 March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2021
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
eQ Plc’s financial statements release 2020 – eQ’s profit increased by 17%, distribution proposal of EUR 0.70 per share to the shareholders
28.01.21
Publication of eQ Plc’s 2020 financial statements release and invitation to result presentation
26.01.21
eQ PE XIII US raised a record 131 million USD at first closing
22.01.21
Mikko Koskimies to become the CEO of eQ Plc, Janne Larma becomes full-time Chair of the Board
22.01.21
Proposals to Annual General Meeting concerning the number of the Board Members, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and nomination of the Board Members