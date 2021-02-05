Notice of the Annual General Meeting

The shareholders of eQ Plc are convened to the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 5.00 p.m. at eQ Group’s premises, at Aleksanterinkatu 19, Fifth floor, Helsinki.

In order to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus, eQ Plc shall adopt the following measures in connection with the Annual General Meeting:

eQ Plc’s shareholders can follow the AGM through a live webcast stream, and present questions before and during the AGM. A link to the live webcast stream and other AGM materials can be found from the company’s webpage: https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset. The shareholders who participate via the webcast stream will not be counted as attendees at the meeting and it is not possible for a shareholder to vote via the live webcast stream. Shareholder who wishes to join the live webcast stream, shall register for the live webcast stream no later than on 23 March 2021 at 4.00 p.m., by using registration form that can be found on the abovementioned eQ Plc’s webpage.

All the presentations in the AGM will be published beforehand on eQ Plc’s webpage: https://www.eq.fi/en/about-eq-group/hallinnointi/yhtiokokoukset.

We also wish to remind that shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in eQ Plc, have informed that they will vote for the key matters on the AGM agenda.

In order to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, there will be no food or drink serving at the AGM.

Taking into account the current development and impact of the coronavirus, we strongly encourage our shareholders to consider following eQ Plc’s AGM via the live webcast stream .

The aim of these precautionary measures is to minimise the risk of spreading the virus and to ensure the safety and well-being of eQ Plc’s shareholders, staff and other stakeholders.