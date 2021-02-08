Response to media speculation
Providence Resources P.l.c.
Response to media speculation
Dublin and London – 8 February - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), notes the speculation in Irish media over the weekend.
While Providence, like any plc, considers all opportunities to maximise shareholder value, we are not currently involved in any merger discussions with any party. We will continue to work closely with SpotOn Energy Limited to deliver the necessary funding to develop the world class Barryroe asset.
