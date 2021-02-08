Response to media speculation

 

Dublin and London – 8 February - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), notes the speculation in Irish media over the weekend.

While Providence, like any plc, considers all opportunities to maximise shareholder value, we are not currently involved in any merger discussions with any party.   We will continue to work closely with SpotOn Energy Limited to deliver the necessary funding to develop the world class Barryroe asset. 

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Providence Resources P.l.c.                                                                              Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,
Chief Executive Officer

J&E Davy                                                                                                                Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants                                                                                             Tel: +353 87 6909735

Joe Heron




28.01.21
CLARIFICATION AS TO TIME FOR DELIVERY OF FORMS OF PROXY AND RECORD TIME FOR VOTING
27.01.21
Proposed Migration Of Shares