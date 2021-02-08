Aurora Mobile Partners with iQIYI to Develop a Smart Advertising and Marketing Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with iQIYI (Nasdaq: IQ), China's leading online video platform, to jointly develop a smart advertising and marketing ecosystem through innovative collaboration that leverages both companies’ complementary strengths in the marketing sector.



iQIYI is one of the most popular online video platforms in China and provides massive, high-quality, and high-definition online video services. iQIYI’s content has always reflected its DNA, which is to create positive energy and youthful vibes as it continues to actively promote innovation throughout its products, technology, content, and marketing. In order to help advertisers achieve their business objectives, iQIYI has been delivering blockbuster content, upgrading its technical support, providing innovative and diverse services and offering the most suitable marketing solutions to its customers.