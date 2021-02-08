Aurora Mobile Partners with iQIYI to Develop a Smart Advertising and Marketing Ecosystem
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with iQIYI (Nasdaq: IQ), China's leading online video platform, to jointly develop a smart advertising and marketing ecosystem through innovative
collaboration that leverages both companies’ complementary strengths in the marketing sector.
iQIYI is one of the most popular online video platforms in China and provides massive, high-quality, and high-definition online video services. iQIYI’s content has always reflected its DNA, which is to create positive energy and youthful vibes as it continues to actively promote innovation throughout its products, technology, content, and marketing. In order to help advertisers achieve their business objectives, iQIYI has been delivering blockbuster content, upgrading its technical support, providing innovative and diverse services and offering the most suitable marketing solutions to its customers.
By leveraging Aurora Mobile’s anonimised data resources and machine learning algorithms, the Company’s advertisement SaaS services have strong time-sensitive labeling capabilities with ultra-wide industry coverage. Not only does the solution customize user labels according to a platform's requirements, but it also adapts to a platform's own label setting to deliver a seamless advertising service, helping advertisers to accurately target potential customers, achieve marketing targets, and reduce the ongoing cost of invalid advertising traffic.
Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile's advertisement SaaS services will improve the way iQIYI's custom labelling system helps advertisers maximize reach, execute precise targeting, deliver effective advertising, and enhance ROI. The strong innovative technology capabilities of the two companies allow for more extensive and in-depth cooperation in the future. Future collaboration may include development of other innovative advertising models that improve user experience and enhance advertising conversion rate. The goal is to support healthy development of an advertising and marketing ecosystem that consistently provides robust, smart, and integrated solutions to clients.
