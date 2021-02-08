 

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA”), a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 8,853,283 shares of common stock by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an affiliate of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., which includes 853,283 shares of common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. At the public offering price of $16.75 per share, the Selling Stockholder received total gross proceeds of approximately $148.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

IEA did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. Peter Jonna’s previously disclosed resignation from IEA’s board of directors became effective upon the closing of the offering.

Guggenheim Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Stifel and D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as co-managers. The offering was made by the Selling Stockholder by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggeinheimpartners.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA operates through two segments: Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Company’s Renewables segment provides engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services to the wind energy and solar energy industries. The Company’s Specialty Civil segment provides EPC services to the rail industry, state and local governments as well as other customers and environmental remediation services to the utility and other industries. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter for the latest IEA news and events.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Closing of Common Stock Offering INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA”), a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, today announced the closing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
03.02.21
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering
20.01.21
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures $45 Million Wind Construction Contract in Illinois
14.01.21
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Selected by Silicon Ranch to Construct 100 MW Solar Project in Georgia
12.01.21
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures $100 Million Wind Construction Contract in Illinois