 

TELUS and Google Form Strategic Alliance to Bring Digital Transformation to Key Industries, Including Communications Technology, Healthcare, and Agriculture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 10:00  |  88   |   |   

10-year agreement will introduce new solutions and improved customer experiences, while also driving new efficiencies for TELUS through its commitment to public cloud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud and TELUS today announced a strategic alliance to co-innovate on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home. The 10-year collaboration will also accelerate TELUS’ IT and network modernization initiatives, enabling further operational agility and supporting improved customer experiences.

“This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally. As world leaders in social capitalism, our organizations will leverage the potency of our technology to create meaningful human and social outcomes, as we continue to build stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities.”

“We are proud to partner with TELUS to help fuel a fundamental shift to digital, leveraging data and AI to create valuable insights and improve customer experiences in multiple verticals,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “We operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, and this partnership demonstrates the potential of what’s possible when you combine technology and innovation with a commitment to create a more sustainable world.”

As part of the partnership, TELUS and Google will collaborate on the following initiatives:

  • Reimagining the future through co-innovation: Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation. One of the areas of focus will be on redefining the way healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered, increasing collaboration and efficiency between healthcare providers, providing consumers with fresher and healthier food by improving traceability, and enabling business customers to streamline their IT and network operations. Both companies will also collaborate on the evolution of entertainment and smart home technology, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more families and businesses.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS and Google Form Strategic Alliance to Bring Digital Transformation to Key Industries, Including Communications Technology, Healthcare, and Agriculture 10-year agreement will introduce new solutions and improved customer experiences, while also driving new efficiencies for TELUS through its commitment to public cloudVANCOUVER, British Columbia and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
05.02.21
A new connected era: TELUS, the government of Quebec, and the federal government successfully completed bringing high speed Internet to the Lower North Shore ahead of time
05.02.21
TELUS congratulates TELUS International for the largest tech IPO in TSX history
05.02.21
TELUS International announces closing of IPO and the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option
04.02.21
TELUS and Worldplay team up to offer Canadian businesses, nonprofits and consumers a new way to stay virtually connected
03.02.21
TELUS International announces pricing of upsized initial public offering
01.02.21
For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance
25.01.21
TELUS announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 results of TELUS International
25.01.21
TELUS International launches IPO roadshow
21.01.21
TELUS launches newest Health for Good mobile clinic to support citizens of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside