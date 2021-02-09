TELUS and Google Form Strategic Alliance to Bring Digital Transformation to Key Industries, Including Communications Technology, Healthcare, and Agriculture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud and TELUS today announced a strategic alliance to co-innovate on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home. The 10-year collaboration will also accelerate TELUS’ IT and network modernization initiatives, enabling further operational agility and supporting improved customer experiences.

10-year agreement will introduce new solutions and improved customer experiences, while also driving new efficiencies for TELUS through its commitment to public cloud

“This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally. As world leaders in social capitalism, our organizations will leverage the potency of our technology to create meaningful human and social outcomes, as we continue to build stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities.”

“We are proud to partner with TELUS to help fuel a fundamental shift to digital, leveraging data and AI to create valuable insights and improve customer experiences in multiple verticals,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “We operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, and this partnership demonstrates the potential of what’s possible when you combine technology and innovation with a commitment to create a more sustainable world.”

As part of the partnership, TELUS and Google will collaborate on the following initiatives: