 

Awilco Drilling PLC Invitation to Q4 2020 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC’s Fourth Quarter 2020 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 10 February 2021. A digital presentation will be held on 10 February 2021 at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CET / 06:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDU1M2ZkMzYtNjQ ...

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 9 February 2021


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




12:37 Uhr
Awilco Drilling PLC: Corrrection (new time) - Invitation to Q4 2020 presentation
31.01.21
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling

06.09.20
Awilco Drilling - zweistellige Dividendenrendite nachhaltig?