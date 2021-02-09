Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 10151933. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2021.