 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

09.02.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 10151933. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.



Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $250 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Merger