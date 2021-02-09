DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management 09-Feb-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Ad hoc release: Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management



By resolution of the Annual General Meeting of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) on June 29, 2018, the Board of Management of the Company was authorized, pursuant to Article 7 (1) of the Articles of Association, to increase the Company's share capital on one or more occasions on or before June 28, 2023 by up to a total of EUR 10,516,784.00 against cash and/or non-cash contributions by issuing new no-par value bearer shares.

On this basis, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by EUR 2,937,500.00 from authorized capital by issuing 2,937,500 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares (no-par shares) with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (New Shares) against contributions in kind.

The share capital will thus be increased from currently EUR 2,353,356.00 to EUR 5,290,856.00. The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 8.00 per share and will carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2020.

The capital increase against contribution in kind is made with the intention to achieve a 100% participation in Buchberger Baugeraete Handel GmbH with registered office in Ingolstadt, Germany, and in Buchberger Baumaschinen Vermietung und Service GmbH with registered office in Ingolstadt, Germany, by contributing the company shares.

The capital increase through contributions in kind is carried out under exclusion of subscription rights. The contributor or subscriber to the capital increase through contributions in kind is B2Btech GmbH, based in Gruenwald, Germany.

The resolution is subject to the conclusion of a contribution agreement.

In addition, Dr. Juergen Schulz was appointed as a new member of the Executive Board.



Contact:



UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag

Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70

