 

DGAP-Adhoc Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment
Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management

09-Feb-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 09 February 2021


Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Ad hoc release: Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management

By resolution of the Annual General Meeting of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) on June 29, 2018, the Board of Management of the Company was authorized, pursuant to Article 7 (1) of the Articles of Association, to increase the Company's share capital on one or more occasions on or before June 28, 2023 by up to a total of EUR 10,516,784.00 against cash and/or non-cash contributions by issuing new no-par value bearer shares.

On this basis, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by EUR 2,937,500.00 from authorized capital by issuing 2,937,500 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares (no-par shares) with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (New Shares) against contributions in kind.

The share capital will thus be increased from currently EUR 2,353,356.00 to EUR 5,290,856.00. The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 8.00 per share and will carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2020.

The capital increase against contribution in kind is made with the intention to achieve a 100% participation in Buchberger Baugeraete Handel GmbH with registered office in Ingolstadt, Germany, and in Buchberger Baumaschinen Vermietung und Service GmbH with registered office in Ingolstadt, Germany, by contributing the company shares.

The capital increase through contributions in kind is carried out under exclusion of subscription rights. The contributor or subscriber to the capital increase through contributions in kind is B2Btech GmbH, based in Gruenwald, Germany.

The resolution is subject to the conclusion of a contribution agreement.

In addition, Dr. Juergen Schulz was appointed as a new member of the Executive Board.


Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
Tel: +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag

09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: info@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167014

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167014  09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167014&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of Management DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind and appoints a new member of the Board of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt Rücktritt von Thomaz Burckhardt als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership
DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE english
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein weiteres Vorstandsmitglied (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein weiteres Vorstandsmitglied

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:27 Uhr
11.559
United Mobility Technology !!!!!
05.01.21
53
Marktführer im Megatrend Mobile Payment in Deutschland mit MK unter 7 Mio Euro
28.10.20
22
DGAP-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT veröffentlicht vorläufige Konzernzahlen 2019: Ums