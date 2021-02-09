 

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Manitou Gold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization on the Baltimore Deformation Zone (“BDZ”); Commences Geophysical Surveying of Western 10 Km of BDZ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:12  |  57   |   |   

SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU), please note that links to two maps were inadvertently removed from the Highlights section, below the bulleted text. The corrected release follows:

Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) Is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing 10,000 metre drill program along the eastern portion of the Baltimore deformation zone (the “BDZ”) on its 100% owned Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario. Highlights of drill results are from the Stover occurrence, where the Company is reporting assay results from an additional three drill holes completed in January of this year. Drilling is continuing with two diamond drill rigs to test the Stover occurrence and 28 other high priority targets on the eastern four km of the 17 km length of our BDZ.

Highlights:

  • Drilling continues to intersect broad zones of gold mineralization along strike and down plunge of previously announced, shallower drill hole intersections at the Stover Zone with highlights including:
    ◦ 57.3 m at 0.3 g/t Au (starting at 150.7 m down hole), including 5.0 m at 1.5 g/t Au in hole MTU-21-03.
    ◦ 26.8 m at 0.3 g/t Au (starting at 85.2 m down hole) and a separate intersection of 13.8 m at 0.5 g/t Au (starting at 132.6 m down hole) which includes 1.6 m at 1.5 g/t Au in hole MTU-21-02.
  • These intersections are below and down plunge of holes MTU-20-49, 52 and 56 which intersected:
    ◦ 39.9 m at 0.5 g/t in hole MTU-20-49, 0.8 g/t Au over 18.0 m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 2.1 m in hole MTU-20-52; and
    ◦ 15 m grading 1.5 g/t Au, including 5.3 m at 2.7 g/t Au in hole MTU-20-56.
  • The Stover zone remains open in all directions; additional drilling to test for higher grade shoots is ongoing. A second diamond drill is testing new targets along a 4 km portion of the BDZ.
  • Results to date demonstrate unrealized potential of the BDZ which extends for 17 km on Manitou property with less than 5000 m of historic gold exploration drilling. The current 10,000 metre drill program is more than double all historic drilling along the BDZ.
  • Company is preparing to complete a large 300 line km ground geophysical survey to cover an additional 10 km of strike length of the Baltimore deformation zone, which represents the fault offset extension of the Goudreau Localsh deformation zone hosting the Island Gold mine and the Magino deposit.

See map of BDZ illustrating Stover grid and new, Main grid.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Manitou Gold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization on the Baltimore Deformation Zone (“BDZ”); Commences Geophysical Surveying of Western 10 Km of BDZ SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU), please note that links to two maps were inadvertently removed from the Highlights section, below the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Manitou Gold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization on the Baltimore Deformation Zone (“BDZ”); Commences Geophysical Surveying of Western 10 Km of BDZ
12.01.21
Manitou Gold Intersects 1.5 g/t Gold Over 15 Metres; Doubles Size of Drill Program at its 100% Owned Goudreau Property

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
26
Manitou Gold Inc.