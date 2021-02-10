 

Fusion BPO Selects NICE Workforce Management in the Cloud to Drive Efficiency Gains and Boost Customer as well as Employee Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Workforce Management (WFM) solution in the cloud has been selected by Fusion BPO to improve efficiency and empower increased employee performance. Fusion BPO, a multichannel and multilingual contact center services provider, will also leverage NICE’s WFM solution to generate and allow employees to select schedules suited to their needs, enhancing employee engagement and driving higher levels of service to customers. Moving to the cloud with NICE allows Fusion to optimize uptime and monitoring, support internal innovation via the latest software versions and adapt to changes in an agile way, all while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Mr. Pankaj Dhanuka, CEO of Fusion BPO Services, said, “Onboarding NICE WFM in the cloud into Fusion’s ecosystem is a huge step towards our future goals. Its AI-driven capabilities will help us increase productivity, customer retention and reduce the cost for our clients. In an age where digital solutions are the need of the hour, this is a step in the right direction.”

NICE WFM’s AI-based smart forecasting capabilities precisely predict volumes and demand depending on the historical data of the customer. This enables Fusion BPO to meet their customer’s workforce needs in terms of quantity and skill set. Using machine learning, the NICE solution generates schedules that positively impact attrition and shrinkage while taking into account employee availability and personal preferences. The solution also allows employees to suggest scheduling preferences such as break durations and working hours. With increased forecasting accuracy and intelligent scheduling, NICE WFM improves efficiency, employee engagement, quality of service and customer loyalty while reducing overall costs for Fusion BPO and its customers.

“By choosing to move workforce management to the cloud with NICE, Fusion BPO is transforming its operations to become agile and is adapting to rapidly changing market and customer demands while also accurately meeting employee and business needs,” said Darren Rushworth, President NICE APAC. “NICE is pleased to be a part of Fusion’s innovation-driven journey to help meet their short-term goals and shape long term strategic objectives.”

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fusion BPO Selects NICE Workforce Management in the Cloud to Drive Efficiency Gains and Boost Customer as well as Employee Engagement NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Workforce Management (WFM) solution in the cloud has been selected by Fusion BPO to improve efficiency and empower increased employee performance. Fusion BPO, a multichannel and multilingual contact …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
NICE Actimize Recognized with 2021 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Enterprise Fraud Management
08.02.21
NICE Opens Nominations for 2021 PSAPs’ Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals
04.02.21
NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences
03.02.21
NICE Announces Agile WEM, Empowering Organizations to Sustain High Employee Engagement in the Work-from-Anywhere Reality
02.02.21
NICE Actimize Launches AI-Driven New Account Fraud Solution to Combat Synthetic and Stolen Identity Fraud
01.02.21
NICE Introduces NTR-X, Next Generation Cloud-Based Compliance Solution for Omnichannel Trade Recording Management
28.01.21
NICE inContact Named the Market Share Leader in Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure by DMG Consulting
27.01.21
NICE Actimize Honored for AI and Advanced Analytics Innovation in Holistic Trade Surveillance by Regulation Asia
26.01.21
NICE Introduces New Microsoft Teams Integration to CXone and Engage that Enhances Customers’ Ability to Collaborate Companywide
13.01.21
NICE Actimize Drives AML Cloud Transformation for Vancity, One of Canada’s Largest Community Credit Unions