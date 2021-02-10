Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $36.0 Million for January 2021

EXPAREL average daily sales at 108% of the prior year for the month of January 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today reported preliminary unaudited net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera° of $34.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the month of January 2021. EXPAREL average daily sales were 108 percent of the prior year for January 2021.



“We are pleased to kick off the year with solid year-over-year EXPAREL growth in January 2021, especially as January 2020 was a particularly strong month for EXPAREL sales. Despite the ongoing challenges from COVID-19, weekly EXPAREL growth rates continued to outperform the elective surgery market compared to pre-COVID baseline levels. Importantly, we continue to see the successful migration of complex elective surgeries to 23-hour sites of care, where EXPAREL allows physicians to achieve long-acting, non-opioid pain control using a wide range of regional blocks. The pandemic has created a critical need for expedited recovery and discharge, making EXPAREL-based Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols more relevant than ever in non-elective procedures such as cesarean section, oncology, and cardiovascular surgeries, where EXPAREL utilization continues to expand. Looking forward, Pacira remains well-positioned as the market leader in opioid-sparing postsurgical pain management, as we help to redefine the role of opioids as a last resort rescue medication,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

The company’s 2021 product sales continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020. In order to provide greater transparency, the company will continue to report monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19. The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, unaudited and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the company’s financial results for the first quarter or full year 2021.