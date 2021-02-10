Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets (collectively, the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 3,700,000 units of the REIT (the “Units”) at a price of $8.20 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million (the “Offering”). The REIT has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 555,000 Units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering, which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $34.9 million.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the REIT’s future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.