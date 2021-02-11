Basilea achieves preclinical milestone in oncology collaboration on potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: “We are pleased with reaching this important preclinical milestone in our external collaboration. The kinase inhibitor fits perfectly with our oncology R&D strategy. Its mode of action and unique kinase inhibition profile offer the possibility for differentiation and targeted development guided by biomarkers. We look forward to achieving the next important milestone in this program, which will be the initiation of clinical studies with this potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor within the next twelve months.”

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has promoted a potential first-in-class small-molecule kinase inhibitor from its research portfolio into the next preclinical development stage, which triggers an undisclosed milestone payment to its external partner. Basilea is planning to start preclinical studies with the goal of filing for an IND, i.e. the authorization to evaluate the drug candidate in phase 1 clinical studies, by the end of this year.

The program was in-licensed from a privately-owned biotech company in 2018.

