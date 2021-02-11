 

TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 12:50  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3112 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2021.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
February 10, 2021

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3112 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 1, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
TELUS reports operational and financial results for fourth quarter 2020; announces 2021 consolidated financial targets
09.02.21
TELUS and Google Form Strategic Alliance to Bring Digital Transformation to Key Industries, Including Communications Technology, Healthcare, and Agriculture
08.02.21
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
05.02.21
A new connected era: TELUS, the government of Quebec, and the federal government successfully completed bringing high speed Internet to the Lower North Shore ahead of time
05.02.21
TELUS congratulates TELUS International for the largest tech IPO in TSX history
05.02.21
TELUS International announces closing of IPO and the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option
04.02.21
TELUS and Worldplay team up to offer Canadian businesses, nonprofits and consumers a new way to stay virtually connected
03.02.21
TELUS International announces pricing of upsized initial public offering
01.02.21
For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance
25.01.21
TELUS announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 results of TELUS International