InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study at the 2021 Virtual European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation Conference

Significantly elevated baseline C5a levels occur in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients

Vilobelimab dose-dependently suppresses C5a levels over time accompanied by the previously reported reduction in inflammatory lesion counts and scores

Data support continued development of vilobelimab in HS



JENA, Germany, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced the presentation of new data with vilobelimab (IFX-1), a first-in-class anti-C5a antibody, demonstrating significantly elevated baseline C5a levels in moderate and severe Hurley Stage II and III hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients compared to healthy volunteers. Data will be presented at the 10th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation e.V. (EHSF) by Prof. Giamarellos-Bourboulis, from the ATTIKON University, Athens, Greece. The presentation, entitled, Complement split product C5a is elevated in moderate and severe hidradenitis suppurativa: clinical improvement by targeted therapy coming from the SHINE Study, will take place on February 11, 2021 at 11:30 am EST (5:30 pm CET).

The presentation will highlight the following content: