 

Comcast NBCUniversal Wants to Help You “Plan Your Vaccine,” Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign and Tool to Navigate COVID-19 Vaccination Process

Today, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the launch of Plan Your Vaccine, a nationwide awareness campaign, website and interactive tool that will provide the latest news and information about when and where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

PlanYourVaccine.com features a customizable national tool for vaccination news and data, powered by the trusted journalism of the NBCUniversal News Group. The resource will help users navigate the vaccine rollout process by state, letting them know if they are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, track distribution timelines, and find the closest vaccination location.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it’s a critical step to getting our country back to normal,” said Adam Miller, Chief Administration Officer, Comcast Corporation and Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal. “We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue.”

NBC News and Noticias Telemundo will serve as the main partners for Plan Your Vaccine, reporting reliable, up-to-the minute, data-backed information. A dedicated team of researchers are working closely with state governments to provide real-time information with an added layer of credibility. To maximize reach and accessibility, the site is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin. Users can also sign up for NBC News notifications to receive alerts as changes are made to vaccination plans in their state and/or other states.

Additionally, a robust marketing, advertising and PSA campaign will roll out across the platforms of Comcast NBCUniversal, utilizing the breadth of the company’s talent and resources to support the effort.

Plan Your Vaccine was created in the same vein as Plan Your Vote, NBC News’ interactive tool that encouraged Americans to plan out when and how to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Since its launch, more than 1.5 million people have used the tool.

For more information, visit PlanYourVaccine.com / PlanificaTuVacuna.com to use the interactive tool, sign up for alerts, read breaking news on the vaccine rollout and more.

About Comcast Corporation
 Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.



