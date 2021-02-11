 

Willdan Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Business Wire
11.02.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast related to this release at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT the same day. The details for the investor conference call are as follows:

Date:

 

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time:

 

5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number:

 

+1 866-248-8441

Conference ID:

 

3513136

Webcast:

 

www.willdan.com under Investors

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Willdan Group, Inc. investor relations website for approximately 12 months. The telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 3513136.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.



04.02.21
Willdan Selected to Deliver Three Maryland Energy Programs for FirstEnergy
21.01.21
Willdan Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report