Government contributions in Europe and Hong Kong for furlough amounts to MSEK 4.2

The result has been affected by write down of client-specific inventory and accounts receivables of MSEK 1.0

Significant events after the quarter

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.00 (0.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 22.8 (0).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 12 March 2021.

