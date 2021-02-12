 

Nilörngruppen AB Year End Report Q4-2020

Period October - December

  • Order bookings increased by 1 percent to MSEK 189 (188).
  • Revenue increased by 1 percent to MSEK 173 (171).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 194 (171), i.e. an underlying organic increase of 13 percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 21.2 (11.6).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 14.5 (7.1).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.28 (0.62).

Period January - December

  • Order bookings decreased by 13 percent and amounted to MSEK 653 (749).
  • Revenue decreased by 14 percent to MSEK 618 (715).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 650 (715), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 9 percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 50.8 (66.2).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 33.5 (47.2).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.94 (4.14).
  • Net cash excluding IFRS16 amounted to MSEK 24.8 (33.9)

Significant events during the quarter

  • Government contributions in Europe and Hong Kong for furlough amounts to MSEK 4.2
  • The result has been affected by write down of client-specific inventory and accounts receivables of MSEK 1.0

Significant events after the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.00 (0.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 22.8 (0).

 

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO                
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 12 March 2021.

 

 

Attachment




