Uponor Corporation     Inside information     12 February 2021     09:30 EET

President and CEO of Uponor Corporation to change

The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation and Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, since October 2008, have today in full mutual understanding agreed that Jyri Luomakoski will leave his position as President and CEO of Uponor Corporation. The transition will be well-managed as Luomakoski will continue as President and CEO until 20 August 2021. The Board of Directors has started the recruitment process to appoint a new President and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express my warmest gratitude to Jyri for his long and successful career at Uponor. Jyri has served the company in a loyal manner for a respectable 25 years, of which the last 12 years he has as President and CEO led Uponor with tangible ambition. During the last seven years under Jyri’s leadership, we have delivered continuous profitability improvement and reached our long-term financial targets. The co-operation between Jyri and the Board has been open and consistent, and mutually inspiring. I wish Jyri great success for his future challenges as he leaves Uponor in a good condition for his forthcoming successor,” says Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board of Directors, Uponor Corporation.

“This journey of a quarter of a century in various roles at Uponor has been a fine time, during with a great team we have been able to make our contribution to sustainable building and infrastructure solutions. During this time, Uponor has changed a lot and it has been an honour to lead that change. My thanks go to all Uponorians and especially to my Executive Committee colleagues for the fruitful co-operation, particularly during the last year impacted by the pandemic. Further, I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors and Uponor’s owners for their trust during these years,” says Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.


Uponor Corporation
Board of Directors


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board of Directors, annika.paasikivi@orasinvest.fi
Contacts through Anniina Myllyperkiö, tel. +358 50 597 0039


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com

 
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com





