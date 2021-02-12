Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 7,475,000 subordinate voting shares (the “Offered Securities”) at a price of C$10.00 per Offered Security for total gross proceeds of C$74,750,000, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.
The Offered Securities were offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated October 9, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) and in the United States on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”).
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for potential strategic transactions, which may include the acquisition of the 93,000 square foot facility in Prince William County, Virginia operated by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary and properties adjacent to the facility, and to pursue other strategic acquisitions and business expansion opportunities as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital. It is anticipated that the purchase price of the facility and adjacent properties will be approximately US$20 million. Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition, together with the planned build-out of the facility, will enable the Company to efficiently produce a consistent supply of medical products as patient access improves and as the medical program matures and expands. In addition, the Company intends to use up to 33% of the net proceeds to partially repay certain of the Company's outstanding senior secured notes in accordance with their terms.
As the Company is in preliminary talks with respect to the Virginia real estate acquisitions described above, it has entered into certain, but not all, associated definitive agreements with respect to same, and has not yet sought regulatory approvals necessary to complete the planned build-out, no assurances can be given that such acquisitions will be completed or that such acquisitions will be completed on the terms described above.
