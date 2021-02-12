Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 7,475,000 subordinate voting shares (the “Offered Securities”) at a price of C$10.00 per Offered Security for total gross proceeds of C$74,750,000, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

The Offered Securities were offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated October 9, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) and in the United States on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”).