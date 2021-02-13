 

Mattel Honored with Four 2021 “Toy of the Year” Awards

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the company has been honored with four Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards at the annual ceremony hosted by The Toy Association recognizing the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year.

Mattel Honored with Four 2021 “Toy of the Year” Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel received awards in the following categories:

  • Action Figure of the Year: Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line
  • Doll of the Year: Barbie Color Reveal
  • Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen playset
  • Plush Toy of the Year: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush

“It is an honor to be recognized by our industry peers with four 2021 TOTY Awards,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel. “These awards are a testament to Mattel’s iconic brands, world-class team, valued partners and how we are delivering on our purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

In addition to presenting the annual awards, the event celebrated the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame, including American Girl founder, Pleasant T. Rowland.

“Pleasant Rowland is a legend and, on behalf of everyone at Mattel, we would like to congratulate her on being inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame and thank her for creating the iconic American Girl brand, now in its 35th year, that continues to inspire and empower girls,” added Totzke.

The Toy of the Year Awards are based on votes from expert judges comprised of toy retailers, media, Toy Association members, and consumers. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About The Toy Association

www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry’s voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play’s positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

About the Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY)

The Toy of the Year Awards, known as the “Oscars” of the toy industry, annually recognize the top toys and games on the market. Finalists are nominated from within the industry and selected by a panel of expert judges. Winners are decided by votes cast by the public (at ToyAwards.org) and members of the industry. The TOTY Awards are administered by The Toy Association, with 100% of the program’s proceeds benefiting The Toy Foundation and its goal of delivering millions of brand-new toys to children in vulnerable situations.

