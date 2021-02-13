Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the company has been honored with four Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards at the annual ceremony hosted by The Toy Association recognizing the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year.

Mattel Honored with Four 2021 “Toy of the Year” Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel received awards in the following categories:

Action Figure of the Year: Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line

Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line Doll of the Year: Barbie Color Reveal

Barbie Color Reveal Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen playset

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen playset Plush Toy of the Year: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush

“It is an honor to be recognized by our industry peers with four 2021 TOTY Awards,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel. “These awards are a testament to Mattel’s iconic brands, world-class team, valued partners and how we are delivering on our purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

In addition to presenting the annual awards, the event celebrated the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame, including American Girl founder, Pleasant T. Rowland.

“Pleasant Rowland is a legend and, on behalf of everyone at Mattel, we would like to congratulate her on being inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame and thank her for creating the iconic American Girl brand, now in its 35th year, that continues to inspire and empower girls,” added Totzke.

The Toy of the Year Awards are based on votes from expert judges comprised of toy retailers, media, Toy Association members, and consumers. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.



