15 February 2021 Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 8 February 2021 regarding the shares to employees programme.

The share price was fixed at NOK 121.71, after deduction of the 25% discount from the volume weighted average market price on 12 February 2021.

The number of shares acquired by primary insiders under this year’s programme, as well as their adjusted total holdings, is specified in the attachment.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment




