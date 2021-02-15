 

RRD Creates Commercial Print Center of Excellence in Northern California with Investment and Expansion in a New Location for PSP

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, announces expanded operations in Sacramento, establishing a robust center of excellence for commercial print in Northern California as Pacific Standard Print (PSP).

This strategic investment brings new and diverse capabilities to the region for the purpose of serving RRD client needs. After undergoing an extensive year-long renovation, PSP has increased capacity for digital, sheetfed, mailing and print fulfillment services. The new 136,000-square-foot location boasts upgraded, best-in-class digital presses, plus 40-inch offset, sheetfed presses. PSP will offer an elevated security infrastructure for data and mailing services with an increased volume of storage to support critical warehousing and fulfillment needs throughout the region. PSP clients will also benefit from the multitude of complementary services that RRD provides, including advanced analytics, email marketing, content and creative services.

PSP has a rich history of delivering on the communication needs of a diverse client base. Whether it’s time-sensitive election-related print, one-to-one direct mail communications, secure healthcare requirements or retail solutions, PSP is uniquely positioned to help clients break through the complexity of their communications while driving out costs, increasing revenue, and mitigating risk.

“With this expansion, RRD is strongly positioned to meet the needs of clients now and well into the future. We’re committed to investing in tech-driven solutions and efficiencies, making us the region’s best equipped partner with unmatched capabilities in digital print,” said Ian Redmond, President of PSP, an RRD Company. “We’re proud of our rich history in northern California and anticipate exciting opportunities for growth.”

The new PSP facility will be located at 1281 National Drive in Sacramento, CA and will continue to be supported by RRD’s unmatched global network and portfolio of services.

For more information, please visit: www.rrd.com.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.



