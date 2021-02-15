 

Trinity Industries, Inc. Changes Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Forecasted Inclement Weather

15.02.2021, 23:04  |  20   |   |   

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) will change its previously announced fourth quarter 2020 earnings results conference call due to forecasted inclement weather and ongoing power outages in the area. Trinity will now report financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 before the financial markets open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Trinity will conduct a conference call shortly thereafter at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on February 24, 2021 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Webcast:
 To listen to the fourth quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:
 The dial-in number for the live Conference Call is 1-888-317-6003; the participant entry number is: 9858917. Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 - Replay Access Code: 10151360 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on March 3, 2021.

Company Description
 Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.



Wertpapier


