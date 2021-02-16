Nouveau Monde Announces Evaluation of Additional Listing on a Major U.S. Stock Exchange and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) announces that it has retained Evercore Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist with the evaluation of a potential listing of the Company’s shares in the United States (“U.S.”) on either the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).



Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: “Based in “AAA” Canada, we believe Nouveau Monde is well set to become North America’s leading anode material producer. Our strategy is to provide critical battery materials needed for the electrical vehicle revolution. With several of the world’s leading automakers operating in the U.S., it is only logical that Nouveau Monde move to align its investor base with that of its targeted customers. If a listing is obtained, Nouveau Monde is likely to be one of the largest battery grade graphite companies listed in the U.S.”.