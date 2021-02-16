 

Nouveau Monde Announces Evaluation of Additional Listing on a Major U.S. Stock Exchange and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) announces that it has retained Evercore Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist with the evaluation of a potential listing of the Company’s shares in the United States (“U.S.”) on either the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: “Based in “AAA” Canada, we believe Nouveau Monde is well set to become North America’s leading anode material producer. Our strategy is to provide critical battery materials needed for the electrical vehicle revolution. With several of the world’s leading automakers operating in the U.S., it is only logical that Nouveau Monde move to align its investor base with that of its targeted customers. If a listing is obtained, Nouveau Monde is likely to be one of the largest battery grade graphite companies listed in the U.S.”.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: “With the key governmental approvals in hand for the construction of our “mine-to-market” production facilities, Nouveau Monde’s focus is on the development of a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in North America. The addition of a listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq will further enhance the Company’s U.S. presence. With our strategic use of hydroelectricity and plans to rely on a fully electrical mining fleet, Nouveau Monde is uniquely positioned to deliver a North American source of carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets, with full-scale commercial production targeted for 2023. The addition of a major U.S. stock exchange listing will provide enhanced trading access to U.S.-based investors and further enhance Nouveau Monde’s stock market visibility. A potential additional listing in the U.S. is a natural step in the growth and evolution of the Company.”

The Company anticipates its common shares would commence trading on the selected U.S. stock exchange during the second quarter of this year, subject to the Board of the Directors’ approval to proceed with the potential listing, prevailing market conditions and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements as well as receipt of approval to list.

