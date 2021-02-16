 

Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Joins BOTS Inc.’s Global Supply Chain Platform –a Landmark Blockchain Initiative for the Marijuana Industry

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry announced the acceptance of its first participant into the landmark initiative - THC Farmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: CBDG). This recently announced initiative to build a global supply chain platform based on advanced blockchain technology with a focus on the legal cannabis industry is quickly gaining momentum as we expect additional participants to be announced in due course.

The Cannabis Blockchain Initiative has several foundational goals and is based on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) and offers a unique opportunity for Legal Cannabis industry participants to plan and guide blockchain development research in directions that maximize benefits to the industry. As members and participants of the Initiative, CBDG will help identify needs and gaps in cannabis supply chain logistics that are not being addressed elsewhere and collaborate on building solutions aimed at making domestic and inter-state cannabis e-commerce easier, safer and more efficient for the legal $22 Billion Cannabis Industry nationwide.  

According to research by New Frontier Data, if illegal and legal cannabis sales were taxed at 15% at the federal level, more than $46 billion could be generated in federal tax revenue. That’s money that could be used to fund infrastructure projects, education, and healthcare.  The research stated, there are currently more than 243,000 full-time U.S. workers employed by the cannabis industry. Legalization across all 50 states means that number could jump to one million by 2025. In fact, Leafly Jobs Report 2020 already shows that number multiplying 250% from 2018-2028. With full legalization, the U.S. could possibly exceed these projections.

The future of the cannabis market isn’t just limited to the United States. According to a 2020 report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market should reach $73.6 billion by 2027. The legal cannabis market is growing across the world, making a blockchain based supply chain platform truly global.

CBDG representatives will contribute to the efforts of the Initiative by joining the Initiative’s Advisory Board and will be closely involved in the design and development of the blockchain platform. In addition, BOTS Inc will form Cannabis Industry Working Groups that will provide a forum to discuss and address development and the industry challenges with other Cannabis industry participants.

