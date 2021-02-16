 

Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and granted the application Priority Review. In addition, the FDA stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the BLA for Vicineum.

The FDA grants Priority Review for medicines that treat a serious condition and, if approved, would be a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of such serious condition. Priority Review designation shortens the review period goal from the standard ten months to six months from the filing acceptance of the BLA. With Priority Review, the anticipated target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for a decision on the BLA is August 18, 2021.

“We have been meeting with the FDA regularly for the past two years on the application for Vicineum,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “We understand the FDA’s position and guidance very clearly and have found the review process to be collaborative and engaging. With these critical FDA decisions, we have reached an inflection point for the Company. In addition to a clear regulatory path forward, we have continued to strengthen our balance sheet in preparation for the potential launch of a product we believe represents a significant advancement over available therapies. We remain focused on the patient and our mission to save and improve lives and expect to continue to make progress around the world in the coming months.”

In the next one to two months, the Company expects to submit its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and receive an update from the Company’s partner, Qilu Pharmaceutical, regarding the possible approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Vicineum in China by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE).

Conference Call and Webcast Information
 Dr. Thomas Cannell Presided and CEO of Sesen Bio will host a conference call today at 8:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025 (domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID 1290313. The conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sesenbio.com. A replay of the call will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website at www.sesenbio.com for 60 days.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Diskussion zu Eleven Biotherapeutics
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the Company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, to Host Conference Call to Provide a Business Update
01.02.21
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
148
Diskussion zu Eleven Biotherapeutics