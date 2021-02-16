 

REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S.

At 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, the TAAT e-commerce portal will launch and allow smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 U.S. states to purchase TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol by the carton. With TAAT products currently sold at retail throughout the state of Ohio, the Company believes that selling TAAT online could accelerate its entry into new markets across the United States and potentially provide valuable insights regarding the performance of TAAT in each new market. Moreover, online sales of TAAT will run concurrently with a phased nationwide retail rollout to be undertaken by CROSSMARK (who directly services over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States), which can allow for these initiatives to complement each other and maximize their collective value.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT will be available for purchase online by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States through the Company’s e-commerce portal, which is scheduled to launch at 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021. Through the Company’s online shop, cartons of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol can be purchased by smokers aged 21+ and shipped to addresses in eligible1 jurisdictions. As of December 2020, TAAT is available in chain and independent tobacco retailers across the state of Ohio, with successful performance to date. As announced in the Company’s January 29, 2021 press release, 60% of tobacco retailers who carried TAAT for three or more weeks have placed reorders for the product. In a press release dated January 12, 2021, the Company also announced that TAAT Menthol was the first variety to be sold out and reordered. By accelerating the availability of TAAT in new U.S. markets, the Company anticipates it could seed interest among smokers aged 21+ as a method of prioritizing new regions in which to distribute TAAT at retail. Online sales of TAAT are intended to complement retail placements made and managed through CROSSMARK as part of the Company’s scope of initiatives to gain market penetration in the United States.

