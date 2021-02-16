 

VSBLTY AND EOS LINX PARTNER TO PROVIDE A SOLAR-POWERED SECURITY SOLUTION UTILIZING AI-DRIVEN SECURITY SOFTWARE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:10  |  57   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with EOS Linx to provide solar-powered security solutions at its deployments in the U.S. and Territories with the installation of VSBLTY’s AI-driven Vector software. The state-of-the-art proprietary software, which includes facial detection of persons of interest, will sound a loud audio warning to any intruders, identify known subjects and send immediate alerts to company security and local law enforcement.

VSBLTY has a strong presence in retail and other venues, including “Smart City” type deployments. The firm’s industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics. Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are particularly excited to partner with EOS because providing best in class security through EOS’ solar-powered platforms will greatly expand our range of deployment locations.” Hutton further indicated, “Our partnership with EOS will also open the door to a new and expanding industry for our firm as we will be providing our security solutions at solar farms installed by EOS’ affiliate, REA (Renewable Energy Alternatives).” Hutton announced that VSBLTY would be initially installing 15 to 20 internal and perimeter cameras with enhanced computer vision starting with a Puerto Rico solar facility, adding, “We are the first in our industry to develop computer vision AI solutions specifically for solar fields and other critical infrastructure applications.”

According to Blake Snider, President of EOS, “The EOS approach is to rapidly deploy our solar platform with intelligent and innovative solutions in cost-effective ways. This approach allows us to acquire market share and evaluate solutions in a broad range of scenarios. This requires data rich solutions with advanced analytics for business intelligence. From that perspective, VSBLTY is one of the best products in our portfolio. Our agreement allows us to partner today and build specific functionality into the product roadmap to meet our aggressive expansion strategy. EOS plans to deploy 1500 locations by the end of 2022 and 5000 over the next five years.”

 

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About EOS Linx (eoslinx.com)

EOS Linx offers a smart-city solution, powered by renewable energy, designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. EOS’ solar-based platform contains a variety of offerings, including digital out-of-home marketing, EV charging, security, data gathering and advanced analytics via artificial intelligence and machine learning, and connectivity including IOT, cellular and wireless.   

CONTACT:

Julie Ciciarelli, 215-850-4877

juliec@eoslinx.com 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY AND EOS LINX PARTNER TO PROVIDE A SOLAR-POWERED SECURITY SOLUTION UTILIZING AI-DRIVEN SECURITY SOFTWARE Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with EOS Linx to provide …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED CAMERA
04.02.21
VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH 911INFORM TO IMPROVE EMERGENCY RESPONSE, SAFETY & SECURITY IN SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS & OFFICES
01.02.21
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC CANADIAN TIRE STORE
19.01.21
VSBLTY AND SKY PACKETS TEAM TO DEPLOY INTELLIGENT SECURITY & SMART CITY SOLUTIONS FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
290
Intels Geheimprojekt VSBLTY: Schon +140% im VIP-Club verdient!