VSBLTY AND EOS LINX PARTNER TO PROVIDE A SOLAR-POWERED SECURITY SOLUTION UTILIZING AI-DRIVEN SECURITY SOFTWARE

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with EOS Linx to provide solar-powered security solutions at its deployments in the U.S. and Territories with the installation of VSBLTY’s AI-driven Vector software. The state-of-the-art proprietary software, which includes facial detection of persons of interest, will sound a loud audio warning to any intruders, identify known subjects and send immediate alerts to company security and local law enforcement.

VSBLTY has a strong presence in retail and other venues, including “Smart City” type deployments. The firm’s industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics. Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are particularly excited to partner with EOS because providing best in class security through EOS’ solar-powered platforms will greatly expand our range of deployment locations.” Hutton further indicated, “Our partnership with EOS will also open the door to a new and expanding industry for our firm as we will be providing our security solutions at solar farms installed by EOS’ affiliate, REA (Renewable Energy Alternatives).” Hutton announced that VSBLTY would be initially installing 15 to 20 internal and perimeter cameras with enhanced computer vision starting with a Puerto Rico solar facility, adding, “We are the first in our industry to develop computer vision AI solutions specifically for solar fields and other critical infrastructure applications.”