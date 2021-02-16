Medivolve Announces Webinar to Discuss Telehealth Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, Monday, February 22 nd at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments and telehealth strategy.

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville and Dr. Glenn Copeland to discuss Collection Sites telehealth strategy. Dr. Glenn Copeland is a medical advisor to Medivolve and CEO of Glenco Medical, a Medivolve partner company. With Dr. Copeland’s guidance, Medivolve and Collection Sites are developing telehealth plans that include remote patient monitoring and virtual care, among other offerings. Collection Sites intends on leveraging its network of sites and large customer database to market these new services and launch a series of mobile clinics.

Medivolve is also announcing that Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites, its wholly-owned subsidiary will be stepping down from all executive roles within Collection Sites. Tim will remain as an arms-length advisor while Collection Sites transitions to new leadership. Tim Shelburn held no executive role at Medivolve.

“Mr. Shelburn’s work for Collection Sites was integral to establishing the company. Today, Collection Sites continues to help keep Americans working by providing quick and convenient access to important testing services across the Country and is a key component of Medivolve,” said Doug Sommerville, CEO of Medivolve. “We are in the process of transitioning to new leadership at Collection Sites and would like to thank Mr. Shelburn for his contributions to date.”

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. The testing centres are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.