 

Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide and Patent Licensing Deals

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced an extended multi-year agreement with Sharp Corporation to utilize TiVo’s G-Guide products, including G-Guide HTML, G-Guide xD and remote schedule recording service across compatible television and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorder products in the Japanese market, including the latest AQUOS 8K series televisions. This renewal with TiVo allows Sharp to continue delivering one of the industry’s most advanced interactive program guides to its viewers throughout Japan.

“Today’s renewal with Sharp Corporation underlines TiVo’s commitment to the Japanese market, where G-Guide continues to be the leading entertainment discovery solution,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi. “Our continuous dedication to innovation allows companies like Sharp to stay ahead, and viewers to find, watch and enjoy the entertainment they love.”

Additionally, the renewal with Sharp Corporation includes an expanded multi-year license to TiVo’s patent portfolios, enabling Sharp to build customizable content discovery services across its devices. This extension covers Sharp products worldwide.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, G-Guide and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

