 

Aware, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gary Evee to Board of Directors

Appointment adds business, technical and cybersecurity expertise to the board

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announced that the Aware Board of Directors has appointed Gary Evee to serve as a Class I director and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His appointment brings added business, technical and cybersecurity expertise to the Aware Board.

Mr. Evee is the founder and chief executive officer of Evee Consulting Group, a trusted technology and digital transformation advisory services partner that enables clients to confidently reduce risk by taking control of their security and accelerate business growth through digital transformation. He has over 25 years of information technology experience, most recently serving in IBM’s Cybersecurity Business Unit, where he led worldwide sales, business development and go market functions for IBM’s mobile and financial services cybersecurity solutions. Before this, he was the Executive chief of staff for the general manager of IBM Security. Over his 22-year career at IBM, Mr. Evee had established a proven leadership track record of managing and scaling, new enterprises globally. He has been a technology and cybersecurity advisor to a number of institutions of higher learning and was responsible for holding the very first Cybersecurity and Technology Diversity Conference in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Hampton University and is a current member of the board of trustees for a number of organizations including Dedham Savings Bank and Mass Insight.

“I am very pleased to welcome Gary to the Aware Board of Directors,” said Brent P. Johnstone, chairman of the board. “Gary adds to the board’s already strong financial and business expertise. He also brings technology leadership and deep domain knowledge in complementary industry segments. I look forward to working with him.”

“I’m excited to have introduced Gary to the Aware Board,” added Bob Eckel, chief executive officer and president of Aware. “Gary brings with him a wealth of business and technology expertise and leadership, and I look forward to working with him in bringing our customers’ Identity solutions to life. Through his entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and mobile enablement background, we’re gaining a great resource to continue to grow and expand our business supporting Aware in the mission of helping individuals Own their Identity.”

