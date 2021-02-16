 

WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act

WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act

An electronic identity (eID) should enable users to identify themselves correctly and securely on the internet

Geneva, Switzerland – February 16, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it will apply to receive an independent identity provider status for its WISeID platform for the Swiss Federal Act on Electronic Identification Services (e-ID Act). 

Of note, the Swiss electorate is scheduled to vote on March 7, 2021 to approve the legislation introducing a federally recognized electronic identity, the e-ID, which regulates how people can be uniquely identified on the internet.  Once the e-ID Act is approved, anyone who wants an e-ID must apply through a federally approved identity provider.

The current pandemic situation has further increased the urgency for citizens, companies and organizations to adapt themselves to a new reality where professional interactions with customers and among employees must happen electronically. Nevertheless, this must be done properly in order to not weaken their business process or introduce new security risks.

Using Swiss-made technology, WISeKey’s WISeID Identity platform protects the personal identifiable information (PII) of users, offers strong authentication and encrypted personal vaults to protect digital assets and secure electronic transactions, all of which are significant aspects of the e-ID Act. WISeID users can easily enroll for a digital identity using an online process, which implements a secure identity validation system by capturing the National Identity or Passport documents and performing a live face recognition, using the camera of the computer or smartphone.

The WISeID credential can be reinforced with different options for “Second Factor Authentication” (2FA), which increases security layers as compared to a simple username/password. Currently WISeID supports 2FA with digital certificate, SMS, Dynamic QR-Codes and FIDO tokens. The WISeID Identity Provider is compatible with the OpenID Connect and OAUTH2 standards, which facilitates the integration with any application willing to use the WISeID Identities in their onboarding and login process, with the benefit of automated KYC and high security. In addition to the authentication process regulated by the e-ID Act, WISeID can be enhanced with digital certificates and legally binding electronic signatures.

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates
09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors
19.01.21
WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work

ZeitTitel
16:19 Uhr
332
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?