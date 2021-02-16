IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Successful completion of pre-placement to institutional investors

Weimar, 16 February 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has successfully placed a total of 750,000 New Shares and 250,000 shares from the holdings of IBU-tec's CEO at a fixed price of EUR 34 per share with institutional investors as part of a pre-placement. The placement price in the pre-placement corresponds to the subscription price for the issue of the New Shares as part of the planned capital increase. The subscription ratio was set at 16:3, i.e. sixteen existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe to three New Shares. IBU-tec expects a gross cash inflow of EUR 25.5 million from the capital increase, which will be used to finance further growth, particularly in the area of proprietary battery materials.

The subscription offer for shareholders will tentatively be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on the 17th of February 2021. The pre-placement is subject to, among other things, the publication of a securities information notice, which is expected to be approved by the German federal financial services supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on or about the 17th of February 2021. It will also be published on the IBU-tec homepage on the same day. The subscription period for the shares of the capital increase will tentatively begin on and including 19th of February 2021 and will expire at the end of and including 4th of March 2021. A subscription rights trade is planned. The Company expects that the implementation of the capital increase will be entered in the commercial register by the 8th of March 2021. The inclusion of the New Shares in the existing listing of the Company in the Scale Segment on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0XYHT5 / WKN A0XYHT) is expected to be delivered on or about 10th of March 2021.